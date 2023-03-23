Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Trading Up 2.4%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Urbanfund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$45.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.89.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

