USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.41 billion and approximately $6.18 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00359489 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,428.11 or 0.26128902 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010205 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 34,435,037,605 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.