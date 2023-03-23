Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 99,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABB. BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Shares of ABB opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

