Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 8.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.