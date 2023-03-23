Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $63.13 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

