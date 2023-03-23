Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

