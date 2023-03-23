Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Korn Ferry comprises approximately 0.6% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 475.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KFY opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $69.02.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

