Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Down 21.1%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 214,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 96,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Vanadiumcorp Resource alerts:

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.