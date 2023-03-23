Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading 14.3% Higher

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) traded up 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 163,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 103,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Vanadiumcorp Resource
VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.
