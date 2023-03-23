VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Bought by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,628,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

