Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $148.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day moving average is $150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

