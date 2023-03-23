Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $76.20. 125,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,392. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

