Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Veery Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Veery Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

