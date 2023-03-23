Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,980,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.