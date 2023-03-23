Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

