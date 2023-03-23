Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Increased by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

