Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

