Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE) Trading 1.3% Higher

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NYSEARCA:VONE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $182.40 and last traded at $182.16. 65,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 137,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.79.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.