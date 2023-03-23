Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.84 and last traded at $162.44. 11,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 15,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.61.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $650.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.47.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

