Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.4% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayport LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.35. The company had a trading volume of 150,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

