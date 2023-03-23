Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.61. 55,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.