Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $361.78 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.75. The firm has a market cap of $270.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
