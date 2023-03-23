Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,058. The company has a market capitalization of $274.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

