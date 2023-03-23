Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $292,339,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,797,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after buying an additional 525,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

