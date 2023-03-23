Veery Capital LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $137.81 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.46. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

