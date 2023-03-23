Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.2% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $162.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.84. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

