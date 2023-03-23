Veracity Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

