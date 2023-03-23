Veracity Capital LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 127,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 283,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CEF opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

