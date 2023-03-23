Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 2,353 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OGE Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.