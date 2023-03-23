Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 934 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

