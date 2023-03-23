Veracity Capital LLC Sells 328 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.56 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

