Veracity Capital LLC Sells 5,463 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Jabil by 30.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $85.70.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $382,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

