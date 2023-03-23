Veracity Capital LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VTI stock opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $268.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

