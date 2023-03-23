Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Volume of $728,452.60

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $47.55 million and $728,452.60 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,256.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00328572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00573536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00073312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00455246 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,182,263 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.