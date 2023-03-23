Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Increased to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.7 %

VRSK opened at $182.94 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

