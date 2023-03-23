Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $74.71

Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.71 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.91). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.91), with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Vianet Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.43. The company has a market cap of £21.03 million, a PE ratio of 3,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution for vending machines, self-service, and unattended retail markets; SmartVend, a vending management software system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

