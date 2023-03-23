Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading Up 1.3%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 17,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 78,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vicinity Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vicinity Motor by 142.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

