Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading Up 1.3%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 17,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 78,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vicinity Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Vicinity Motor Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicinity Motor
About Vicinity Motor
Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicinity Motor (VEV)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.