Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Director Sells $162,328.41 in Stock

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $162,328.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,897.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.47. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 387,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $10,828,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

