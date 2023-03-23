VirtualMeta 1-Day Volume Reaches $25,525.57 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $25,525.57 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00330585 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $28,972.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

