VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 711,646 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after buying an additional 70,204 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 53,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,263. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.67 and a twelve month high of $108.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

