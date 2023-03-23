Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80.

Vontier Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $341,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

