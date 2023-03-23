Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $3.73 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $101.39 million and $11.97 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.73 or 0.00013551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00030836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019129 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00200374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,540.87 or 1.00052463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.73445598 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $11,999,604.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.