Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $163.71 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.02. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 130,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

