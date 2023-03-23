Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $154.25

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.25 and traded as high as $155.75. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $155.75, with a volume of 80 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WKCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wacker Chemie from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.13.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.07 and a 200 day moving average of $133.07.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

