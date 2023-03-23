Wanchain Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $56.50 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00061951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00041717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018321 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,303,673 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

