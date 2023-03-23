Warwick Morley-Jepson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Director Warwick Morley-Jepson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$7.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$16.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0398997 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Wesdome Gold Mines

WDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

