WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $170.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.72. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $209.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.25.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

