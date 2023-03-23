Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $339.15 on Thursday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

