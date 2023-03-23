Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.19.

NYSE UPS opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.