Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

